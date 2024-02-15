KNUST Food Festival to spotlight innovations in Ghana’s traditional foods

General News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

The 6th edition of the KNUST Food Festival, hosted by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, is set to highlight innovations and technological advancements in Ghana’s traditional foods.



The event, scheduled for February 16, aims to emphasize the role of academia and industry in promoting these innovations.



Themed "Innovations and Technological Advances in Traditional Foods," the festival seeks to showcase the contributions of the academic and industrial sectors to the evolution of traditional foods in Ghana.



Dr. Abena Boakye, a member of the planning committee, stressed the significance of sharing the country's achievements in traditional food innovations on a global stage.



Dr. Eric Owusu Mensah, another committee member, underscored the importance of these food innovations in enhancing the value of Ghanaian cuisine and contributing to the country's GDP.



Mr. Andrews Kwasi Boateng, the Registrar of KNUST, pointed out that the festival aligns with national objectives, particularly supporting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of zero hunger (SDG 2) and overall well-being (SDG 3).



The event will feature contributions from all six colleges of the university, showcasing a diverse range of innovations.



Mrs. Emmanuella Kwao Boateng, the festival coordinator for the College of Engineering, revealed plans for displaying apps and machines designed by the college to enhance food production and utilization.



The festival promises a variety of engaging activities, including a food bazaar, cooking competitions, and displays of food innovations. Dr. John-Lewis Zinia Zaukuu, a committee member, assured that these activities would keep visitors entertained and informed throughout the event.



The KNUST Food Festival aims not only to celebrate Ghana's culinary heritage but also to demonstrate its strides in leveraging technology to elevate traditional foods.