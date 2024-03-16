You are here: HomeNews2024 03 16Article 1923500

KNUST SRC faces backlash over GH₵ 850,000 purchase of Toyota pickup

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology's Student Representative Council (SRC) is under scrutiny for purchasing a Toyota Hardbody LX Pickup for a staggering GH₵ 850,000.00.

The controversial acquisition, aimed at enhancing campus security, has sparked outrage on social media.

The SRC administrations of 2021 and 2022 contributed GH₵350,000.00 and GH₵500,000.00, respectively, towards the purchase. The vehicle was officially commissioned under the Yvonne-Nkay-led administration, with representatives from the previous administrations and KNUST Management present.

However, instead of receiving praise, the decision to spend such a large sum on a single vehicle has been met with widespread criticism from the student body. Many have taken to social media to express their discontent, viewing the purchase as a mismanagement of resources.

Critics argue that the GH₵850,000 could have been better utilized for academic resources, student welfare initiatives, or infrastructure development. There are increasing calls for transparency and accountability regarding the decision-making process behind the purchase.

