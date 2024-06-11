KNUST Student launches UXIBOX to compete global e-commerce, quick delivery apps

General News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Abass Abdul Latif, a third-year student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, has developed an e-commerce and quick delivery service, UXIBOX.



The app offers a convenient platform for shopping and delivery of food, pharmaceuticals, groceries, electronics, and more.



With focus on speed and convenience, UXIBOX has assembled its own delivery team to ensure efficient service.



Despite challenges, the team is optimistic about scaling profitability hurdles and expanding coverage to other regions and markets.



The app has received praises from users and support from the university and industry professionals, making it a promising innovation in Ghana's q-commerce industry.