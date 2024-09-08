KNUST grants admission after visually impaired PhD candidate files lawsuit

General News of Sunday, 8 September 2024

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has resolved an admission issue involving Isaac Anin Baah, a visually impaired applicant, who was initially denied entry into a PhD program, Graphic Online reports.



The university clarified that the error occurred during the admission process but was swiftly corrected.



Read full articlebut that was corrected almost immediately, and the applicant has been offered admission," Dr. Norris Bekoe, University Relations Officer stated.



Mr. Baah, 34, had previously completed a Master’s degree at KNUST and applied for a PhD in Public Health. He expressed disappointment when his admission was revoked without explanation, prompting him to seek legal redress.



“I applied for a PhD in Public Health, but after the admission was granted, it was later revoked with no reason given,” he shared.



Efforts to clarify the situation with the university administration were unsuccessful, leading him to file a lawsuit seeking GH¢1 million in damages for stress and lost scholarship opportunities.



Despite the university's correction of the error, Mr. Baah has decided to proceed with his legal action, leaving KNUST officials puzzled.



Dr. Bekoe emphasized the university's commitment to inclusivity, stating, "I don’t think it is a case of discrimination. He successfully pursued his Master’s here, and other students with disabilities have enrolled in various programs at KNUST."



KNUST has been served with the lawsuit and is preparing to respond, though the institution maintains that the issue has been addressed.



Meanwhile, Mr. Baah's legal battle continues, as he seeks answers and compensation for the distress caused by the admission confusion.