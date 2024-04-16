KNUST launches research fund to support graduate students in problem-solving projects

General News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), in partnership with the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG), has unveiled a pioneering initiative aimed at empowering postgraduate students in their research endeavors.



The initiative, known as the Research Support for Postgraduate Students, marks a significant milestone in Ghanaian academia, being the first of its kind in the country. Through this program, KNUST and GRASAG seek to foster a culture of innovation and problem-solving among graduate students, with a particular emphasis on interdisciplinary research for the socio-economic development of Ghana and Africa.



Speaking at the launch event, the President of GRASAG at KNUST, Felix Kofi Adusei, highlighted the two main components of the initiative: the GRASAG Support Hub and the GRASAG Research Support Grant. These components aim to provide practical assistance and financial backing to postgraduate students as they embark on their research journey.



The GRASAG Support Hub will serve as a central resource center, offering mentorship, technical support, and access to research facilities for graduate students. On the other hand, the GRASAG Research Support Grant will provide financial assistance to students undertaking research projects, enabling them to pursue innovative ideas and address pressing societal challenges.



Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, underscored the importance of extensive funding and investment in research infrastructure to support graduate students in their academic pursuits. She emphasized the university's commitment to providing a conducive environment for research and innovation, with the aim of producing solutions that benefit society at large.



The launch of the Research Support for Postgraduate Students initiative represents a significant step forward for KNUST and GRASAG in their efforts to promote research excellence and innovation among graduate students. With access to financial support, mentorship, and research facilities, postgraduate students at KNUST are poised to make meaningful contributions to the advancement of knowledge and the socio-economic development of Ghana and Africa.