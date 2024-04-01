KNUST law student pays academic fees for 27 underprivileged peers

General News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A final year student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Faculty of Law, Nana Opoku Ware, has demonstrated exceptional generosity by covering the academic fees of 27 needy students for the 2023/2024 academic year.



Nana Opoku Ware's benevolent gesture extends beyond financial assistance, offering a lifeline to students facing financial hardships and ensuring they can continue their education without interruption.



His act of kindness serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, reflecting the values of compassion instilled in him during his time at Opoku Ware Senior High School.