KNUST makes nursing degree 2 years for Diploma holders

General News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has revised the duration of the nursing degree programme to two years for diploma holding nurses.



This follows an elevation of the KNUST Department of Nursing to School of Nursing and Midwifery.



“For all diploma holders now your top-up to degree Bsc will take 2 years. What it means is that you all have to take advantage of this,” she said.



Prof. Dickson said this at the 10th Graduation of the Ministry of Health Training Institutions at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



The event saw the graduation of 14,165 from 76 affiliate Ministry of Health training colleges.



Deputy Minister for Health, Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah hinted of the government’s plans to expand health facilities to curb the exodus of health workers to seek greener pastures abroad.



“The government’s agenda 111 will provide a great relief in the provision of 111 hospitals spread throughout the country and will ensure all Ghanaians get equal access to health care.



She also pleaded with the graduands to accept postings especially to deprived communities.



Bibiani Nursing Training College won the best public health school.



Best registered general nursing programme went to Holy Family Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Drobo, while the best Midwifery school went to Midwifery Training College, Tumu.



For the Diploma upgrade batch, the best public health school went to Community Health Training College Tamale, and the best registered nursing school went to Nursing and Midwifery College Sekondi.