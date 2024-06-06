You are here: HomeNews2024 06 06Article 1947047

KNUST’s Prof Rita Akosua Dickson To Be Named Bawumia Running Mate?

US-based journalist Kevin Taylor has speculated that Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice Chancellor of Kwaku Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), may be selected as the running mate of Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming election.

However, this information has not been officially confirmed by the party. Prof. Dickson's tenure as Vice Chancellor is set to expire next month, and it is unclear if she will be renewed.

She is a renowned phytochemist and the first female Vice Chancellor of KNUST, serving since August 2020.

