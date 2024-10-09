You are here: HomeNews2024 10 09Article 1991348

KNUST student finally becomes SRC VP after losing 4 consecutive students elections

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology elected Samuel Addae Ampofo as their SRC Vice President for the 2024/25 academic year after several unsuccessful attempts to be a leader in the school.

Samuel Addae Ampofo popularly known as Samuel Afful won the election after he paired with Kane Nana Francis to contest the SRC elections.

