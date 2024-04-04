General News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

A group of students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has submitted a petition to the university's management, calling for a review of the recently introduced "70% fees before exams" policy.



This policy requires continuing students to settle 70% of their academic fees before being allowed to sit for their first-semester examinations, while first-year students must pay their fees in full before taking their exams.



The students argue that this policy is a violation of their rights as outlined in the university's regulations. They believe that it unfairly disadvantages students who may be facing economic challenges. They are calling on management to reconsider the policy and find a more equitable solution.



Management of the university introduced the policy to ensure that students are committed to paying their fees for the academic year. However, the students feel that the policy places undue financial pressure on them, especially during the challenging economic times.



The petition highlights the students' concerns and urges management to engage with them to find a mutually beneficial solution. The students emphasize the importance of access to education and urge management to consider the impact of their policies on the student body.



The outcome of the petition remains to be seen, but the students are hopeful that their voices will be heard and that a more inclusive and fair policy will be implemented.



They are committed to engaging constructively with management to address this issue and ensure that all students have the opportunity to succeed academically.



