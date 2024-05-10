KNUST study reveals 1,360 annual drowning deathsin Ghana

General News of Friday, 10 May 2024

A recent study by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has uncovered alarming statistics regarding drowning incidents in Ghana, with an estimated 1,360 deaths annually.



Conducted across 52 districts, the research aimed to assess the availability of drowning data in national and district-level sources, spanning from January 2019 to December 2021.



The findings revealed that the majority of drowning victims were males, with adults aged 20 to 34 and children under 5 at the highest risk.



Fatal incidents among young children primarily occurred in water tanks and wells, while rivers posed significant risks for adolescents.



Contributing factors identified included alcohol consumption, limited use of life jackets, poor swimming abilities, and insufficient swim skill training.



Recommendations from the study emphasized the importance of enhancing access to life jackets, implementing stricter boating regulations, and constructing bridges over water bodies to mitigate drowning incidents in Ghana.



The researchers advocate for the development of a comprehensive national water safety strategy, inclusive of funding, advocacy, awareness campaigns, and regular monitoring and evaluation.



Funded by the CDC Foundation through a grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies, the study was led by KNUST professors Peter Donkor, Easmon Otupiri, and Emmanuel Nakua.