KOICA urges government to prioritize investment in early childhood education

General News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: GNA

Mr. Donghyun Lee, Country Director of KOICA, has urged the government to prioritize investment in early childhood education to ensure equity and quality education for Ghanaian children.



He emphasized that quality early childhood education is crucial for a child's development and future success.



Research shows that children who participate in high-quality early childhood education programs perform better academically, socially, and emotionally. However, marginalized communities and low-income families lack access to these opportunities, perpetuating cycles of poverty and disadvantages.



He called for inclusive and accessible education programs, training and support for educators, and involvement from parents and communities.