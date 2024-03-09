KOPIA boosts Ghana's rice production with 300 metric tonnes of high-yield seeds

General News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Korea Partnership for Innovation of Agriculture (KOPIA) has provided 300 metric tonnes of high-yield rice seeds to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in Ghana, Graphic Online reports.



The rice seeds, produced under the KOPIA-Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) partnership at the Dawhenya Irrigation project site, aim to enhance Ghana's self-sufficiency in rice production.



The rice seeds comprise four high-yield varieties developed by CSIR, namely CRI Amankwatia, CRI Agyapa, CRI Agra, and CRI Korea Mo. These varieties have received certification from the Ghana Seed Inspection Division for their all-year-round viability, early maturity, good milling quality, long grains, and aromatic appeal to consumers.



Dr. Kim-Choong Hoe, Director of KOPIA-Ghana, highlighted that Ghana currently imports 50% of its rice requirements, emphasizing the need for increased local production. He expressed confidence in Ghana's potential to bridge the gap through effective agricultural mechanization, suggesting that with improved rice production, the country could reduce rice imports to about 30%.



Under a five-year project initiated by the Rural Development Administration (RDA) in South Korea, in collaboration with CSRI, KOPIA Ghana Centre is committed to producing 5,000 metric tonnes of six rice varieties to boost local production and conserve foreign exchange.



Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo, welcomed the initiative, emphasizing its positive impact on the country's rice seed system. He assured that the Ministry would facilitate the timely availability of quality seeds in the market, enabling farmers to access and cultivate large areas to improve both the quantity and quality of rice produced.