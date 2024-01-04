KPMG to audit SML/GRA: Akufo-Addo has lost faith in state investigative bodies – IMANI

General News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe says President Akufo-Addo has lost faith in the State’s investigative bodies.



This comes on the back of President Akufo-Addo appointing KPMG to conduct an immediate audit into the transaction between the GRA and SML.



A contract which was entered into to enhance revenue assurance in the downstream petroleum sector, the upstream petroleum production and minerals and metals resources value chain



President Akufo-Addo has tasked KPMG to complete the assignment in two weeks, and submit appropriate recommendations to him.



In a Facebook post the IMANI boss questioned why the President has mandated a body with no constitutional power to investigate the SML and GRA alleged scandal.



According to him, he cannot fathom why the President could not direct the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) to conduct investigation into the SML and GRA deal but rather KPMG.



“Clearly the President has lost faith in all the state’s investigative bodies to investigate the SML matter. Not even in his own Office of Special Prosecutor he championed with such fanfare and millions of tax payers’ money.



“I know the President is worried about mounting quarterly / monthly scandals even in his last year in office, (which he alone must be blamed for) but l had no idea he would be this erratic in asking a private company with NO constitutional power to investigate grave acts of state institutions the same private company advises for a fee and in some instances in direct competition with other clients of the same state entities it works for,” Mr. Cudjoe stated.



He continued: “Well, my dear friend the President listens to none these days, (recall he hasn’t bothered to respond to his party’s General Secretary’s hapless cry for a reshuffle) but I will still offer my advice- please hand over the reins of government to your Veep now to avoid further blunders.



“We can meet later to discuss what must go into your memoir- for there is still a lot of beautiful stories about you before you became President the world must know.



“In Lloyd Amoah ‘s tone, “Pay Attention”.