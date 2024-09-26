General News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian comedian Kwaku Sintim-Misa, known as KSM, has criticized clergymen who predict election outcomes, labeling them as “false prophets.”



In a recent YouTube video, he accused these individuals of exploiting their congregations for financial gain through misleading prophecies.



KSM highlighted that when these prophets make predictions about presidential elections, fulfilled prophecies lead to increased church attendance and



Read full articlefinancial benefits for the pastors.



He stated, “Their cash-out is making fake prophecies. Once a prophecy is fulfilled, their churches are full.”



KSM asserted that even if some predictions are accurate, it does not validate the righteousness of these prophets.



He compared their practices to a lottery, where outcomes are uncertain, yet the prophets always have justifications.



KSM urged the Electoral Commission, led by Jean Mensa, to ensure a transparent electoral process, free from the influence of deceptive prophecies that mislead the public.