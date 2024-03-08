KSM slams donor threats over anti-LGBTQ+ bill, calls for sovereignty

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned satirist Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as KSM, has criticized the notion of international donors threatening to cut aid to Ghana over the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, deeming it absurd.



In an interview on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, KSM expressed that such threats should serve as a lesson for political leaders rather than a cause for dependence on foreign aid.



In response to the potential aid cuts, KSM emphasized the importance of sovereignty for any nation, asserting that external funding should not come with conditions that infringe upon a country's autonomy. He highlighted the need for African nations to transition away from reliance on foreign aid, advocating for self-sufficiency and independence.



Reflecting on Ghana's economic decisions, KSM referenced past statements by government officials about national pride and independence, juxtaposing them with the country's current financial situation. He questioned the sincerity of declarations like "Ghana beyond aid" when the nation continues to seek loans and assistance from international entities.



KSM's remarks underscore the need for Ghana and other African nations to pursue economic policies that prioritize self-reliance and sustainable development.