KT Hammond inaugurates committee to oversee cement sector development

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Ghana's cement manufacturing sector is set for strategic development and expansion, guided by a newly inaugurated committee led by the Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr. Kobina Tahir Hammond.



This committee, consisting of nine members, holds a crucial role in ensuring the effective operation and maintenance of quality standards within the industry.



One of its primary tasks is to provide recommendations to the Minister concerning the approval of applications for registration and licensing of cement companies.



The committee is also mandated to conduct regular audits and establish audit procedures to ensure compliance with regulations.



It will review, evaluate, and approve local content and participation plans, as well as reports from cement manufacturing companies.



Additionally, the committee will engage in public education and sensitization campaigns to promote awareness and compliance with regulations.



In his address, Mr. Hammond emphasized the necessity of establishing a robust oversight body to regulate production and packaging practices across the nation, particularly in light of the ongoing expansion of Ghana's cement industry.



Prof. Alex Dodoo, the Committee Chairman, expressed gratitude for the appointment and committed to working diligently to deliver positive outcomes for the people of Ghana.



The committee members were selected from various key institutions, including the Ghana Standards Authority, the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, and the Ghana Institution of Engineering, among others, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive approach to overseeing the sector's development.