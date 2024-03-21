Kabutey Ocansey disagrees with Bawumia's criticism of GRA's tax collection methods

General News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Geoffrey Kabutey Ocansey, a tax analyst, has expressed disagreement with the Vice President's recent remarks regarding the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), labeling them as regrettable.



During a discussion with members of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday, March 20th, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia accused the GRA of subjecting businesses to undue pressure under the guise of tax collection, citing the imposition of unrealistic targets on its officers.



In an interview on Citi FM's Eyewitness News, Mr. Ocansey refuted the notion of the GRA employing aggressive tactics in tax collection, asserting that the agency had moved away from such practices long ago.



He further argued that the GRA's targets were achievable, contrary to Dr. Bawumia's assertions.



Regarding the perception of customer harassment by the GRA, Mr. Ocansey stated, "Respectively, I disagree. I think the Vice President is a little bit detached from the operations of the GRA in this regard."



"The GRA is utilizing its legal mandate, and it is rather unfortunate that the Vice President made those comments. When the GRA sets ambitious targets, they actually achieve them, so it's not an unattainable goal," he addedd.