Kade chief urges Maj. Preprah to ensure peaceful 2024 elections

The Paramount Chief of the Kade Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II, has called on the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Major General Oppong Peprah, to use his influential position to promote peace before, during, and after the 2024 General Elections.



Osabarima Tenadu II emphasized that maintaining peace in Ghana is crucial and can be achieved through collaborative efforts, particularly from the security sector.



During his official visit to the office of the Chief of the Defence Staff in Accra, Osabarima Tenadu II referenced "1 Samuel 17:29" to underscore the importance of unity for the progress of Ghana.



He expressed his commitment to using his traditional leadership position to advocate for peace and unity across the country.



"I will continue to use my well-recognized position as a traditional leader to promote peace and unity across the length and breadth of Ghana."



In response, Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah expressed gratitude for the Chief's advice and pledged to work towards ensuring a peaceful election process.



He recalled his promise to Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, of overseeing a free and fair election in 2020, which was fulfilled.



"As a Chief of Army Staff then, I promised Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, of a free and fair election in 2020 and it happens so I want to once again assure that there will be peace before, during, and after the 2024 general elections."



Major General Peprah also urged religious leaders to continue educating their members against engaging in political violence.



Additionally, he called on leaders of political parties to play their part in preserving the peace in Ghana, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in maintaining the country's stability.