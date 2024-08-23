You are here: HomeNews2024 08 23Article 1972907

Source: Ghanaian Times

Kadjebi District records 2 confirmed dengue fever cases …Noguchi investigates 60 others

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) is investigating 60 suspected cases of dengue fever in the Kadjebi District of Ghana's Oti Region, where two cases have already been confirmed.

In response, local health authorities are on high alert.

The District Director of Health, Eric Nana Takyi, has urged residents to promptly report cases of malaria or fever, as some may actually be dengue.

He stressed the importance of maintaining environmental cleanliness to prevent mosquito breeding.

Dengue fever, transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, can be deadly if not treated early.

