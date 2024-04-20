Kan Dapaah’s GHC10M defamation case: Court slaps Vormawor with GHC10K cost

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 20 April 2024

A request filed by political activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor to the High Court for the GHc10 million defamation suit filed against him by the National Security Minister to be struck out has been dismissed.



The High Court presided over by Justice Rev Joseph Owusu-Adu Agyemang held that, the application lacks merit.



The court also awarded a cost of GHc10k against Oliver Barker-Vormawor after lawyers of Kan Dapaah asked for GHc20, 000.



The ruling of the court followed a submission from lawyers of Barker-Vormawor that, the National Security minister Albert Kan Dapaah exaggerated and colored his application by the use of words like bribe or bribery.



The Defendant argued that, the removal of those words from Kan Dapaah’s Statement of Claims means there was no case for defamation to claim.



They contended that, a private individual cannot bribe a public officer like Kan Dapaah as per his suit.



Lawyers of the National Security Minister opposed to the request and urged the court to dismiss same with punitive cost.