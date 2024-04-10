Kandiga celebrates 50 years of Naaba Amenga-Etego II's leadership

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A grand durbar marked the culmination of celebrations for the golden jubilee of Naaba Henry Abawine Amenga-Etego II's enskinment as Chief of Kandiga in the Kassena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region.



The event, characterized by a vibrant cultural display, drew the attendance of hundreds of locals and visitors, all gathered to honor the occasion.



Themed "50 Years of Selflessness and Charismatic Leadership: Consolidating Our Unity and Strength for Holistic Development," the anniversary saw distinguished guests in attendance, including Professor Joshua Alabi, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, representing former President John Dramani Mahama.



Also present were Gerard Ataogye, the District Chief Executive, representing Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Pe Dituundini Adiali Ayagitam III, President of the Regional House of Chiefs.



During his address, Naaba Amenga-Etego highlighted the significant progress made by the people of Kandiga across various aspects of their lives, particularly in community development. He noted the growth from a single primary school in 1972 to nearly 10 primary and junior high schools, meeting the educational needs of the youth in Kandiga and neighboring communities.



Expressing gratitude for improvements in water supply, which have contributed to the eradication of waterborne diseases, Naaba Amenga-Etego also mentioned efforts to end harmful practices such as female genital mutilation, which had long been entrenched in the community despite its adverse effects.



While acknowledging these achievements, Naaba Amenga-Etego also addressed the challenges faced by the community, particularly regarding peace and security due to ongoing disputes over land boundaries. He emphasized the need for a collective commitment to finding solutions and sustaining peace in the area.



Commending Naaba Amenga-Etego's visionary leadership spanning over five decades, Professor Alabi urged the community to rededicate themselves to principles of unity and development.



Mr. Ataogye praised Naaba Amenga-Etego for his role in initiating educational and health infrastructure projects, which have significantly impacted the community's development. Pe Ayagitam III stressed the importance of peace as a catalyst for real development in the area.