Kaneshie District Court renamed Adabraka District Court

General News of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

The Kaneshie District Court has been officially renamed the Adabraka District Court, effective immediately, following approval by the Judicial Council at its 285th meeting on June 26, 2024.



The court, located near the University of Ghana City Campus and AirtelTigo headquarters, has its new name reflecting its actual geographical location.



A memo confirming this change was signed by the Judicial Secretary on July 18, 2024, and distributed to the Judicial Service's Directors and Regional Administrative Officers.



The reasons for the name change were not disclosed.