Karaga MP rescues over 300 Tertiary students with school fees, others

Regional News of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Over Three Hundred (300) students of various tertiary institutions in the Karaga Constituency of the Northern Region have benefitted from the benevolence of the lawmaker for the area, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam.



The Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance went to the aid of these students who hitherto were finding challenges in paying their fees and supported them with cash amounts to assist them pay for their tertiary fees and cater for other school needs.



Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam during the presentation of the amount indicated that the support to students in his constituency is an annual program of the Anta Education Fund.



The lawmaker also disclosed that he is committed towards the education of his constituents saying that he has built a New Pishigu Senior High School, New Nyong Technical Institute, 3-Unit Classroom blocks completed at Sadugu, Takalgu and Kambonsiya.



Dr. Adam noted that he built 3-Unit Classroom Blocks (ongoing) at Janpkihi, and Natigu, established the Anta Education Fund which supported fees for 500 beneficiaries in tertiary education institutions, established the Independence Day Awards to Best Teachers and Students and One-Teacher-One Laptop programme which distributed 140 laptops.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga Constituency, later visited the Christian Community at Nakundugu in the Constituency to celebrate this year’s Christmas with them and also assessed the level of development in the area.