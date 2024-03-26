Karaga: One dead, three injured in clash between residents and military

General News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: CNR

A clash between residents of Karaga and the military has resulted in one fatality and left three others injured from gunshot wounds.



The confrontation erupted when a rival regent was reportedly enskinned following the death of a self-proclaimed chief of the community.



In 2022, Yaa Naa Mahamadu Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon, appointed Mahami Natogmah as the legitimate chief of Karaga.



However, the immediate past regent contested this appointment and continued to occupy the position, asserting himself as the chief of Karaga.



Following the death of the self-proclaimed chief last week, his supporters attempted to enskin his eldest son as the new regent.



On Monday, a group of supporters gathered at the regent’s house to pay homage, leading to a confrontation with the military who intervened to prevent the gathering.



The situation escalated into violence, with some individuals allegedly hurling stones at the military. The confrontation escalated further into gunfire, resulting in three individuals sustaining gunshot wounds and one fatality.



Currently, a curfew has been imposed in the area, and additional security personnel have been deployed to maintain peace and order.