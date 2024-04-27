Kasapreko Plc boosts support for Korle-Bu Cardiothoracic Centre

General News of Saturday, 27 April 2024

Kasapreko Plc, the makers of Awake Purified Drinking Water, have increased their quarterly donation to the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra to GH¢150,000, doubling their previous contribution.



The donation, made on April 24, is part of the company's ongoing support for the centre, aimed at aiding Ghanaians with heart conditions.



This marks a significant increase from their previous donation of GH¢75,000 each quarter, highlighting their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need.



The increased funding comes through the company's "One4Life" charity initiative, where 10 Pesewas from the sale of every 500ml bottle of Awake Purified Drinking Water is set aside for donation to the hospital.



This initiative has been instrumental in supporting the treatment of hundreds of children with severe heart conditions at the Cardiothoracic Centre. The additional funding is expected to further enhance the centre's ability to provide quality care to patients in need of their services.



Madam Linda Aidoo, Brands Manager at Kasapreko Company, expressed gratitude for the support of Ghanaians towards Awake Purified Drinking Water and the "One4Life" initiative. She highlighted the company's goal to make a meaningful difference in the lives of more Ghanaians, especially children with heart conditions, through increased funding.



This commitment underscores their dedication to corporate social responsibility and supporting vital causes in the community.

Prof. Mark Mawutor Tettey, Acting Executive Director of the Cardiothoracic Centre, commended Kasapreko Plc for their increased support.



He emphasized the importance of corporate contributions in providing quality healthcare, particularly as the cost of healthcare continues to rise. Prof. Tettey noted that the donation would assist patients who cannot afford the centre's services and help in maintaining and upgrading their facilities.



Renowned Ghanaian Gospel musician and brand ambassador for Awake Purified Drinking Water, Diana Hamilton, expressed her joy at the impact of the "One4Life" project.



She thanked Ghanaians for their continued support of the brand, knowing that their purchases are contributing to life-saving treatments for children with heart conditions. The increased donation from Kasapreko Plc reflects their ongoing commitment to supporting healthcare initiatives that benefit the community.