Kasoa Taxi driver dies after maranthon sex with side chick

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: Daily Guide

A 30-year-old taxi driver, Akwesi Yeboah, has died in Kasoa while with his side chick at a guest house, after allegedly taking sexual enhancement drugs.



Yeboah had lied to his wife about having a gig and locked his family in their home to meet his girlfriend, a corn dough seller, at the Happy Guest House.



During their encounter, Yeboah suddenly became unresponsive.



Despite efforts to revive him, he passed away at St. John’s Hospital. The side chick is assisting police with the investigation.