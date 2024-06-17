Kasoa: Watch moment a thief was forced to sell stolen goods at market

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 17 June 2024
A suspected thief caught stealing yams at a local market has faced an unusual form of justice.
Eyewitnesses reported that he was forced to carry the stolen yams in a headpan while tied to a rope and was marched around the market to sell the yams, with instructions to return the proceeds to the rightful owner.
The incident attracted a large crowd, aiming to publicly shame the thief and ensure the vendor recovered their lost goods.
