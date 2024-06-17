You are here: HomeNews2024 06 17Article 1951424

Source: dailynewsghana.net/

Kasoa: Watch moment a thief was forced to sell stolen goods at market

A suspected thief caught stealing yams at a local market has faced an unusual form of justice.

Eyewitnesses reported that he was forced to carry the stolen yams in a headpan while tied to a rope and was marched around the market to sell the yams, with instructions to return the proceeds to the rightful owner.

The incident attracted a large crowd, aiming to publicly shame the thief and ensure the vendor recovered their lost goods.


