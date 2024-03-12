Kasoa and Weija vulnerable due to absence of fire tenders - GNFS

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has expressed concerns over the absence of fire tenders in Weija and Kasoa, raising alarms about potential hazards for residents.



According to ADO1 Alex King Nartey, the Public Relations Officer at the Ghana National Fire Service, the lack of fire tenders in these areas presents significant challenges in responding to fire outbreaks.



Nartey stresses the urgent need for government intervention, describing the current situation as a ticking time bomb for the nation's safety.



"In Kasoa and Weija, there are no functioning fire tenders available. Once a fire erupts, response vehicles must come from Budumburam or Anya Market. This delay poses a grave risk to residents and demands immediate attention," Nartey states.



He also highlights the absence of a fire station in prominent areas like East Legon, Adjiringanor, and East Legon Hills, where fire response vehicles must travel from distant locations like the University of Ghana or Madina during emergencies.