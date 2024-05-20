Kasoa commuters fear isolation due to deplorable alternative route

General News of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Road users on the Kasoa Toll Booth stretch have raised serious concerns about the alternative route to Accra, highlighting its poor condition and the risk of being cut off from the capital during heavy flooding, MyJoyOnline reports.



As the rainy season progresses, fears of potential flooding and damage to the Kasoa Toll Booth stretch have increased among commuters. The alternative route, which runs through Akosua Agyapong and Old Barrier, is marred by large potholes and gullies, making it difficult for drivers and commuters, especially during heavy rains.



Residents beyond Kasoa are particularly anxious that if the Kasoa Toll Booth stretch becomes impassable, the alternative routes won't be able to handle the increased traffic, effectively isolating them from Accra.



Commuters and drivers expressed their frustrations to Citi News, describing the alternative route as "deplorable." They noted that the poor road conditions not only hinder daily travel but also pose significant safety risks during the rainy season.



One commuter remarked, "The condition of our road is deplorable. When it rains, navigating becomes a formidable challenge. There’s a particular stretch called Akosua Agyapong, which becomes virtually impassable during heavy rains. Our vehicles always get stuck, leading to significant damage. The situation at Old Barrier is even direr, exacerbating our daily struggles."



Another commuter added, "When it rained on Monday, the area became severely problematic. We were forced to take an alternative route from Tuba to Old Barrier to avoid the main Kasoa Toll Booth stretch. The route, however, is plagued with potholes and clogged gutters. Navigating it was a struggle, especially while transporting passengers."