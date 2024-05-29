Kasoa residents launch campaign to combat crime-related stigma

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: Metro TV Online

Residents and businesses in Kasoa are suffering from a negative reputation tied to criminal activities, which is impacting local commerce and employment opportunities.



Residents have argued that many reported crimes occur outside Kasoa's boundaries.



To combat this stigma, they are launching a campaign on June 1, 2024.



Both major political parties, NPP and NDC, have pledged to support this initiative, ensuring violence-free political campaigns.



Key supporters include Akwasi Addo, Convener for the Coalition Concerned Residents Associations of Kasoa, and Alex Mensah Ekow Oduro, Founder of Ghana Youth For Peace Arise, alongside local party representatives.