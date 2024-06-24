Kasoa ritual murder: Court orders 18-year-old accused to be remanded into prison over alleged misconduct

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The High Court in Accra has issued a trial warrant for an 18-year-old involved in the Kasoa ritual murder case, following allegations of misconduct in police cells.



The accused will now be kept in Nsawam prison's custody.



The second accused, standing trial with a 15-year-old for the murder of 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdella, has been in police custody since April 2021.



The prosecution requested the accused be remanded in prison custody due to issues in the police cells.



The court, after considering submissions, issued the trial warrant.



Meanwhile, the absence of jurors has led to the case's adjournment to July 8, 2024, for the jury to return their verdict.