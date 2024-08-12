Katanga Alumni eulogizes Dr. P.V. Obeng at 10th Memorial Lecture

General News of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: GBC Ghana Online

The Katanga Alumni Association honored the late Dr. Paul Victor Obeng at his 10th memorial lecture at KNUST, Kumasi.



A distinguished alumnus of Katanga Hall, P.V. Obeng was celebrated for his leadership and lasting impact on the university.



As a former JCR and SRC President, he championed student welfare, reversing discriminatory policies and advocating for fee reductions. His tenure as Chairman of KNUST's University Council marked a period of progress.



The tribute highlighted concerns about current university policies that contrast with Obeng's legacy of fostering student rights and academic excellence.