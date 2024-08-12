You are here: HomeNews2024 08 12Article 1969235

Source: GBC Ghana Online

Katanga Alumni eulogizes Dr. P.V. Obeng at 10th Memorial Lecture

P.V. Obeng was celebrated for his leadership

The Katanga Alumni Association honored the late Dr. Paul Victor Obeng at his 10th memorial lecture at KNUST, Kumasi.

A distinguished alumnus of Katanga Hall, P.V. Obeng was celebrated for his leadership and lasting impact on the university.

As a former JCR and SRC President, he championed student welfare, reversing discriminatory policies and advocating for fee reductions. His tenure as Chairman of KNUST's University Council marked a period of progress.

The tribute highlighted concerns about current university policies that contrast with Obeng's legacy of fostering student rights and academic excellence.

