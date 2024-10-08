Katanga Hall goes crazy after an alumni won World Bank Corporate Procurement Excellence Awards

General News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live



Known as one of the most demanding university halls in Ghana, Katanga Hall is also known for producing brilliant students across its facets.



The hall, in a social media post expressed their joy in seeing one of their own, Mr. Patrick Kumeshina recognized at World Bank Corporate Procurement Excellence Awards 2024.



The post further clarifies a



Read full articlecontinues effort from the young man who was earlier awarded with an Excellent in Project Delivery.



The post on X reads:



“We're thrilled to share that one of our own Fellow Patrick Kumeshina has been recognized at the World Bank Corporate Procurement Excellence Awards!



This recognition marks his SECOND recognition, following his previous award for Excellence in Project Delivery!



Congratulations, Patrick , on this well-deserved achievement! Your excellence is a testament to the talent and dedication that Katanga produces!



#Katanga #HomegrownTalent”



https://twitter.com/KatangaFellows/status/1843071624095908229





The world bank procurement awards aims to reward promising individuals thriving in the economy business world.