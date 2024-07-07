Katapor residents mad at Second Chance’s Sunday church service inconveniences

Regional News of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Residents near Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region have expressed frustration over traffic disruptions caused by the inauguration of a 25,000-seat church auditorium by Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's Believers Worship Centre.



The event caused significant gridlock on a major road linking the Greater Accra Region to the Eastern Region, leading to transportation scarcity and overcharging by some drivers.



The traffic chaos was heightened by inadequate traffic management by the church and the presence of food vendors setting up stalls on the road's shoulders.