Kayayei Empowerment Programme is sustainable

Source: Daily Guide

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), highlighted the Kayayei Empowerment Programme as a sustainable effort to equip head porters with technical skills and logistics to establish small businesses.



Spearheaded by the Ghana Enterprises Agency, NEIP, and the Youth Employment Agency, the initiative includes training, supervision, and regular monitoring of progress.



Recent efforts include commissioning two training centers in Accra, fulfilling Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's promise to support over 100,000 head porters, providing them with skills training, stipends, and startup tools.