Kayayei receive driving lessons on Ayalolo buses

General News of Friday, 26 July 2024

Source: YEN News

Under the Bawumia Kayayei Empowerment Programme, female head porters, known as Kayayei, have started receiving driving lessons to operate Ayalolo buses.



This initiative, which began on July 24, 2024, aims to provide employment opportunities for these women through technical and vocational training.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia also recently inaugurated a hostel and skills training center for Kayayei in Accra, fulfilling a 2019 promise.



The program includes stipends and post-training support, targeting over 100,000 head porters to improve their livelihoods.