Kedjebi Dubonku: Over 30 residents rendered homeless after rainstorm

Regional News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Over 30 residents in Kedjebi Dubonku, Oti Region, are homeless after a severe rainstorm on June 21.



The three-hour downpour caused extensive damage to homes, forcing residents to seek shelter with neighbors.



They urgently appeal for assistance.



District Chief Executive Wilson Agbanyo has provided iron sheets and relief items, but the support is insufficient for rebuilding.



Isaac Abavon, the area's assemblyman, highlighted the significant impact on the predominantly farming community, emphasizing the need for immediate government and organizational aid to help the victims rebuild their homes.