Kejetia Market traders directed to install individual electricity meters or risk stall loss

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The management of Kejetia Market in Kumasi has issued a directive requiring traders to install individual electricity meters within three months or face the risk of losing their stalls.



Responding to the traders' demands for separate meters, market management has arranged for traders to acquire meters at their own expense, with installation options available upon partial payment.



According to John Kwaku Owusu, the Finance Manager of Kumasi City Market, the installation of separate meters aims to address challenges related to high electricity costs faced by traders in Kejetia Market.



New meters have been procured by market management to facilitate this initiative, with single-phase meters priced at Gh¢2,895 and three-phase meters at Gh3,800.



Mr. Owusu emphasized that traders failing to install their own meters within the three-month timeframe may risk being barred from trading at the market, as outlined in the contractual agreements.



Traders are required to make partial payments before the installation process commences, ensuring a structured approach to meter acquisition and payment.



Nana Akwasi Prempeh, President of the Kejetia Market Traders Association, urged traders to comply with the directive and invest in individual meters for efficient energy usage.