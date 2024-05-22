You are here: HomeNews2024 05 22Article 1941242

General News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kejetia firefighters rescue woman trapped in metal grate

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Firefighters rescue woman whose leg got stuck in a gutter Firefighters rescue woman whose leg got stuck in a gutter

Firefighters from the Kejetia Fire Post promptly answered a call for help and effectively rescued a woman whose leg was stuck in a metal grate.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning close to Kuffour Clinic in Adum, Ashanti region.

Upon arrival, the team carefully removed the metal cover from the gutter using a hydraulic ram to free the woman's trapped right leg.

Thanks to their quick and effective actions, the woman's safety and well-being were ensured.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment