Kejetia firefighters rescue woman trapped in metal grate

General News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Firefighters from the Kejetia Fire Post promptly answered a call for help and effectively rescued a woman whose leg was stuck in a metal grate.



The incident took place on Wednesday morning close to Kuffour Clinic in Adum, Ashanti region.



Upon arrival, the team carefully removed the metal cover from the gutter using a hydraulic ram to free the woman's trapped right leg.



Thanks to their quick and effective actions, the woman's safety and well-being were ensured.