You are here: HomeNews2024 06 17Article 1951313

General News of Monday, 17 June 2024

    

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Ken Agyapong celebrates 64th birthday with huge donation to Kumasi Children’s Home

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The donation was warmly received by the Home's authorities The donation was warmly received by the Home's authorities

Lawyer William Kusi has led a donation drive on behalf of Kennedy Agyapong, providing essential items to the Kumasi Children's Home.

Agyapong, celebrating his 64th birthday, chose to mark the occasion by supporting orphans, emphasizing resilience and hope in his message.

Despite facing challenges in his own life, Agyapong has achieved success, and he wants to impart a message of overcoming difficulties to the children at the Home.

The donation was warmly received by the Home's authorities, who expressed gratitude for the support in caring for vulnerable children.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment