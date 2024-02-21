Ken Ashigbey criticises police for lack of progress in Ahmed Suale murder case

General News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Ken Ashigbey, has expressed criticism towards the Ghana Police for their failure to arrest and prosecute any individuals linked to the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein Suale.



The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, clarified that his office has not received any prosecutable docket or action regarding the murder.



In an interview on Joy News, Dr. Ashigbey voiced his dissatisfaction with the police's lack of progress in the case, stating, "It is so sad to think that after 5 years, the police have not been able to put anything together. I think that it is a travesty of justice that we have people who put their lives out there to protect all of us when it comes to the issue of free speech and then they will be treated in this manner by the Ghana Police; it's very shameful."



Ahmed Suale was tragically killed on January 16, 2019, by two unidentified individuals on a motorbike. Despite initial detentions and eyewitnesses' failure to identify suspects, the case remains unsolved, drawing criticism from media rights advocates and the public alike.