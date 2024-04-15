Ken Kuranchie to contest as independent candidate in Okaikwei North

Politics of Monday, 15 April 2024

Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie, dissatisfied with the electoral process that led to his loss in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in Okaikwei North, has announced his bid to contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 parliamentary elections.



In an interview with Citi News, Kuranchie expressed his determination to secure victory in the December elections, highlighting his discontent with how the parliamentary nomination system and primary process were conducted by the party at various levels.



He emphasized his unhappiness with the way rules and laws were bent or disregarded to favor certain outcomes, leading to his decision to leave the political party.



Kuranchie acknowledged the challenges ahead, stating "I am not deceiving myself that it is going to be an easy contest. I am contesting against two of the major political parties in Ghana. They have soldiers on the ground. They can count a certain number of people to immediately go to work for them."



He expressed his resolve to build his own support base and structures to challenge the dominance of the two major political parties in Okaikwei North.



“I do not have that level of organisational structure in place now. So it is for me to do the hard work to get on the ground, build my own organisation, make my own friends, build my own structures and see whether I cannot fight and beat the two political parties here.”



His announcement sets the stage for an intriguing contest in Okaikwei North, with Kuranchie seeking to defy the odds and secure victory as an independent candidate in the upcoming parliamentary elections.