Ken Ofori-Atta, Ambrose Dery out as Akufo-Addo reshuffle's ministers today

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: Daily Guide

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to announce a significant cabinet reshuffle, responding to calls for change and a desire to strengthen the party's position as the country approaches the December election.



According to Daily Guide, a major overhaul is underway, with ministers already meeting the president for briefings in anticipation of the official announcement expected on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.



One notable change is the removal of the controversial Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, who has faced criticism from within his party. The reshuffle aims to bring in fresh hands, especially from among Members of Parliament (MPs), to reinforce the government's stance.



Key appointments include Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover as the new Greater Accra Regional Minister, succeeding Henry Quartey. Titus-Glover's selection is seen as strategic for advancing regional development efforts.



Dr. Mohammed Adam Amin Anta, a seasoned technocrat with extensive experience in oil, gas, and finance, is set to replace Ken Ofori-Atta as Minister of Finance designate, signaling the government's commitment to economic stability and growth.



In other changes, Lydia Alhassan assumes the role of the new Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, succeeding Freda Prempeh. Andrew Agyepa Mercer, the Deputy Minister of Energy and MP for Sekondi, will now serve as the Minister of Tourism, focusing on promoting Ghana as a top tourist destination.



Henry Quartey, a respected figure in the government, takes on the role of Interior Minister Designate, responsible for maintaining internal security and safeguarding the nation's borders.



Ophelia Hayford Mensah, MP for Mfantesman, is designated as the Minister for Environment Science, Technology, and Innovation, emphasizing the government's focus on tackling climate change and implementing green initiatives.



Other notable appointments include Ms. Fatimatu Abubakar as the substantive Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's move to Works and Housing, and Francis Asenso Boakye taking over from Kwasi Amoako-Attah as Roads and Highways Minister.



Deputy Ministers include Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, Abdul-Aziz Musah Ayaba, Prince Hamid Armah, and Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, among others.