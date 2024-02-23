Ken Ofori-Atta appointed Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance

General News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo has appointed Ken Ofori-Atta as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.



This move follows Ofori-Atta's recent replacement as the Finance Minister by Dr Mohammed Amin Adam.



The appointment is disclosed in a letter dated February 15, 2024, and signed by Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



In the letter, Osei-Opare stated, "I am pleased to inform you [Ken Ofori-Atta] that the President of the Republic has appointed you as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments."



The new role positions Ofori-Atta to provide advice to President Akufo-Addo on matters related to international finance and private sector investment.



The letter also conveyed congratulations on Ofori-Atta's reassignment, wishing him the best in his new office, and extending the President's best wishes.



Below is a copy of the letter:



