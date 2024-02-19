Ken Ofori-Atta urges MoF staff to support Dr. Amin Adam in executing IMF-ECF program

General News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Ken Ofori-Atta has expressed confidence in his successor, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, urging the Ministry of Finance (MoF) staff to support him in ensuring the successful execution of the IMF-ECF program for economic growth and transformation.



In a heartfelt letter dated 14th February 2024, Ofori-Atta thanked the staff for their tireless service and emphasised the importance of upholding professionalism, ethics, efficiency, and responsiveness.



Ofori-Atta specifically called on the MoF staff to rally behind Dr. Amin Adam, describing him as a smart, humble, and inclusive leader. Emphasising the importance of collective effort, Ofori-Atta highlighted the need for a united front to ensure a successful tenure for the new appointee.



"Let me state with all humility that nothing would honour me and the ‘Office of the Minister’ more than for you to work with renewed diligence to guide Hon. Amin and our nation to the successful execution of the IMF-ECF program to promote economic growth and transformation," Ofori-Atta wrote.



