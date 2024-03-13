Kenkey prices have dropped due to Planting for Food and Jobs Programme – Agric Minister

General News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has attributed a significant decrease in kenkey prices to an abundance of maize in the market, a result of the successful implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme.



In an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show, Dr. Acheampong noted a general reduction in kenkey prices nationwide, with some areas reporting an average price of 2 cedis.



While acknowledging variations, he mentioned the possibility of finding kenkey priced between 2 and 5 cedis. He highlighted the surplus of maize in the market as a contributing factor to the decrease in kenkey prices.



“There is a lot of maize out there too and if you look at the price of maize on the market, it tells you that there is a lot of it out there and that is why the price of Kenkey is going down. The average is about 2 cedis and 3 cedis. I can get you kenkey for 2 cedis, I can get you kenkey for 4 cedis, I can get you kenkey for 5 cedis,” he said.