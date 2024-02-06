Kenkey prices surge in Accra, hits GHC5, according to 'The Kenkey Index'

General News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A popular Ghanaian local dish, kenkey, has seen a significant price increase in Accra, reaching GHC5 for a ball, according to findings from 'The Kenkey Index.'



The index, which tracked the prices of kenkey from August 2022 to December 2023, revealed that by November 2022, the GHC2 price for a ball of kenkey had phased out in Accra.



The report highlighted that Teshie was the only location where consumers could still purchase a ball of kenkey at GHC2. However, by November 2023, one-third of kenkey joints in Accra were selling their product at GHC5, marking a substantial shift in pricing.



Kenkey, a traditional Ga meal typically served with black or red pepper, fish, sardines, canned beef, or shrimp, has cultural significance in Ghana. The Kenkey Index compiled data from 30 to 40 spots within the Accra Metropolitan Area, collecting samples each month from August 2022 to December 2023.



The index reported that the first instance of a GH¢4 kenkey was recorded in November 2022, and by January 2023, approximately 10% of kenkey on the market was priced at GHC4, with an average selling price of GHC2.83. The report noted a continued increase in prices, with 41% of kenkey offered at GHC4 by April 2023, and the average selling price rising to GHC3.44.



Over the first half of 2023, the value of kenkey dropped by 17%, ending at 102 grams per Ghana cedi in July. The report highlighted that while the selling price affects affordability, the value for money lies in the price of kenkey at a given weight. The Kenkey Index revealed a 20.5% drop in the value of kenkey, starting the year at 124 grams per Ghana cedi.