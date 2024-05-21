Kennedy Agyapong blames selfishness and greed for Ghana's stagnation

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Outspoken Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong has expressed his belief that selfishness and greed are hindering Ghana's progress.



In a post shared on his official Twitter page, Agyapong emphasized that the current behavior of Ghanaians, characterized by selfishness and greed, is impeding the nation's growth.



He urged for a shift towards patriotism and selflessness, stating, "To truly succeed and foster the development of our nation, we must embrace patriotism and selflessness. Our current behavior, marked by selfishness and greed, hinders our progress."



Agyapong stressed the importance of unity and inclusivity for Ghana's advancement, emphasizing the need to share benefits equitably for a brighter future for all.