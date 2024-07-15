Kennedy Agyapong denies US$50 million kickback allegation

General News of Monday, 15 July 2024

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Board Chairman of Ghana National Gas Company (GNGCL) and MP for Assin Central, denied involvement in a rumored $900 million deal, refuting claims of a $50 million personal benefit.



His lawyers clarified there is no such transaction before Ghana Gas.



However, they did not address alleged conflicts with CEO Dr. Ben Asante.



Reports highlighted unauthorized multi-million-dollar agreements and a heated boardroom altercation between Agyapong and Asante.



Despite denials, the situation remains contentious, with Agyapong considering a meeting with President Akufo-Addo to report the CEO’s conduct.